https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665512Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLibrary of Congress summary: "Caricature showing politicians and people representing different professions revolving around head of Richard "Boss" Croker as the Sun."Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7665512View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 776 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2263 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3956 x 2558 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadLibrary of Congress summary: "Caricature showing politicians and people representing different professions revolving around head of Richard "Boss" Croker as the Sun."More