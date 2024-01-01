rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665512
Library of Congress summary: "Caricature showing politicians and people representing different professions revolving around head of Richard "Boss" Croker as the Sun."

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7665512

View License

