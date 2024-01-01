rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665638
God the Father on left, Jesus on right, holding book with seven seals open to Alpha and Omega passage, dove of Holy Spirit…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

God the Father on left, Jesus on right, holding book with seven seals open to Alpha and Omega passage, dove of Holy Spirit in center, "animal" symbols of Four Evangelists in corners.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7665638

View License

God the Father on left, Jesus on right, holding book with seven seals open to Alpha and Omega passage, dove of Holy Spirit in center, "animal" symbols of Four Evangelists in corners.

More