Titre : Deutsch-französische Grenzländer, mit genauer Einzeichnung der französischen Befestigungs-Anlagen. 1/400 000. Verkleinerte Ausgabe der Algermissen'schen Spezialkarte von Elsass-LothringenÉditeur : G. Lang (Metz)Date d'édition : 1887Sujet : FrontièresSujet : France -- Frontière -- AllemagneEmpire d'Sujet : Alsace-LorraineType : document cartographique,carte,image fixeLangue : AllemandFormat : 1 flle ; 57 x 60 cmFormat : image/jpegDroits : domaine publicIdentifiant : ark:/12148/btv1b530229396Source : Bibliothèque nationale de France, département Cartes et plans, GE C-815Relation : http://catalogue.bnf.fr/ark:/12148/cb40721287sCouverture : FranceDescription : Échelle(s) : 1:200 000Provenance : bnf.frDate de mise en ligne : 26/06/2012
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons