Trade lodge of the VOC in Hooghly, Bengal, by Hendrik van Schuylenbergh (ca. 1620–1689), oil on canvas, 1665. Left the river Ganges with a few ships. Above a long train of Indians is approaching, led by a Dutch trumpeter and banner carriers with Dutch flags, in the middle of the procession two Dutchmen let themselves be carried in a litter. To right of this is an encampment with an Indian dignitary in a tent, horses, cows, elephants and dromedaries. On the right side of the image a graveyard. Bottom right on a stele the marshaled arms of Pieter Sterthemius and Maria Calandrini.
