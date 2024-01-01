https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665699Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHenri Gervex - A Session of the Painting Jury - Google Art ProjectOriginal public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7665699View LicenseJPEGA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2487 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1418 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7662 x 5432 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadHenri Gervex - A Session of the Painting Jury - Google Art ProjectMore