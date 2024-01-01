https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665715Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBattle of Torroella won by the french army led by Marshal duke of NoaillesOriginal public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7665715View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 884 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2580 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 8367 x 6167 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBattle of Torroella won by the french army led by Marshal duke of NoaillesMore