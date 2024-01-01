rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665737
Zelandicarum Insularum Exactissima Et Nova Descriptio, Auctore D. Iacobo A Daventria (“New and highly exact description of the islands of Zeeland, by Jacob van Deventer”). Size: 34 × 47 cm.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7665737

