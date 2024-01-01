rawpixel
Soldiers Playing Cards and Dice (The Cheats), oil painting by Valentin de Boulogne (ca. 1620). High resolution scan.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
