King of France Louis XII riding, out the fortress of Alessandria with his army, in order to attack the city of Genoa, rebel against him (january to may 1507 campaign). Fifth illuminated picture of the manuscript Le Voyage de Gênes (ca.1500), by Jean Marot (ca.1450 - ca.1526). The motto "NON UTITUR ACULEO REX CUI PAREMUR" means "the King to whom we obey does not use its sting". See also the porcupines, one of the personal symbols of king Louis XII.
