https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665803Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDionysos on a cheetah, mosaic floor in the "House of Dionysos" at Pella, Greece. Pebbles, terracotta and lead. 2.70 x 2.65 m.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7665803View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1155 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1995 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDionysos on a cheetah, mosaic floor in the "House of Dionysos" at Pella, Greece. Pebbles, terracotta and lead. 2.70 x 2.65 m.More