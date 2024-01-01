rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665823
Safavid tile panels, Iran, Probably Isfahan. Such panels could be found in the garden pavilion and in the palace of Isfahan.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
