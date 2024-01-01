https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665823Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSafavid tile panels, Iran, Probably Isfahan. Such panels could be found in the garden pavilion and in the palace of Isfahan.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7665823View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 641 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1870 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5110 x 2730 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSafavid tile panels, Iran, Probably Isfahan. Such panels could be found in the garden pavilion and in the palace of Isfahan.More