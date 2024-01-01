rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665920
A swan protects her nest against a dog. The scene was later turned into a political allegory by refering to the swan as Grand Pensionary Johan de Witt, protecting Holland against the Enemy.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7665920

View License

