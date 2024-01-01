Posthumous portrait of Herman Willem Daendels, Governor-General of the Dutch East Indies from 1808 to 1810, based on a miniature dated 1816 by French artist S.J. Rochard. Part of the Governors-general series. In this picture Daendels is shown pointing a map of the De Grote Postweg (Great Post Road) with writing Rigting van Weg Megamendong 1818 (direction of the road in Megamendung), today Mega Mendung, Puncak, West Java. The background depicting part of the Great Post Road at Puncak Pass area, while on the right background stood Mount Pangrango.
