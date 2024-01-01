rawpixel
1909 poster advertising the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (which opened in 1909, making this a very early advertisement)
1909 poster advertising the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (which opened in 1909, making this a very early advertisement)

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

