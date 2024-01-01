rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666001
Caucasus heard until Gulistan-peace from 1813 to the Persian Empire. Here was carried out in the 18th century a series of embroideries like was shaped over a central polygon, which in this magnificent specimen. In addition stylized vegetal ornaments, trees and animals, and, more rarely, human figures. With their ornamentation and rich, but a little gloomy color scheme can recall Caucasian dragon carpets based on nomadic culture world. Like them stand embroideries out from the more sophisticated and internationally oriented hofkunst that was produced in the Iranian

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

