https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666002
United States of Venezuela (Treasury Note), 1 peso, under law dated 27 August 1811. First issue of Venezuelan national paper currency.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7666002

