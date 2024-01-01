https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666002Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextUnited States of Venezuela (Treasury Note), 1 peso, under law dated 27 August 1811. First issue of Venezuelan national paper currency.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7666002View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1053 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3070 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3678 x 3226 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadUnited States of Venezuela (Treasury Note), 1 peso, under law dated 27 August 1811. First issue of Venezuelan national paper currency.More