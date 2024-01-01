rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666004
Title page for an illustrated book of U.S. state coats of arms. Published by Louis Prang, 1876.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Title page for an illustrated book of U.S. state coats of arms. Published by Louis Prang, 1876.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7666004

View License

Title page for an illustrated book of U.S. state coats of arms. Published by Louis Prang, 1876.

More