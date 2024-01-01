rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666065
Portrait of Charles V on horseback, painted by Titian in Augsburg (1548) to celebrate the Battle of Mühlberg, located in the Museo del Prado of Madrid.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7666065

