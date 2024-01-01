rawpixel
"Know all men by these presents": Cover illustration shows a woman seated on the floor next to a table whose surface is covered with gifts. Above gifts from various gentlemen callers are displayed: a photograph, a corkscrew, a box, a purse, a fan and the book Of the Imitation of Christ. The blue in the woman's dress matches the blue of the background, creating a sense of negative space, typical of Phillips' "Fade-away girl". Published as cover illustration: Life magazine, January 27, 1910. One drawing: gouache, watercolor and charcoal over graphite underdrawing. Digital file from original. The name of the illustration is a play on a common introduction to a legal or official document, calling on all who see the document to take notice of its contents or subject matter.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

