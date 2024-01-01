This painting represents an episode drawn from Nizami's "Haft Paykar" (The Seven Thrones), the fourth book of his "Khamsah" (Quintet). The great Sasanian king Bahram Gur (r. 430-38), famous for his hunting powers and thus nicknamed "wild ass" (Bahram Gur), astonishes his companions with his quasi-divine prowess at hunting onagers. After his expedition and as a gesture of generosity, he orders 1,200 onagers (half to be branded and half to be earmarked with gold rings) to be distributed among his people. Script: nasta'liq.
