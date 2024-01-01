rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666220
Description: 'The National Savings Picture Map of the Continent of Europe.'Date: 1946Our catalogue Reference: NSC 5/198
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

