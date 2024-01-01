rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666221
"The countie pallantine of Lancaster [a.k.a. Lancashire, England] described and divided into hundreds 1610"
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7666221

