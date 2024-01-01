https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666221Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text"The countie pallantine of Lancaster [a.k.a. Lancashire, England] described and divided into hundreds 1610"Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7666221View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 920 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2610 x 2000 px | 300 dpiFree Download"The countie pallantine of Lancaster [a.k.a. Lancashire, England] described and divided into hundreds 1610"More