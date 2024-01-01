Battle at Lanka, Ramayana, by Sahib Din. Battle between the armies of Rama and the King of Lanka. Udaipur, 1649-1653. "Sahib Din's illustration shows in grisly detail a fierce landmark battle. It takes place between Rama's army of monkeys and the King of Lanka's army of demons, as Rama (together with the only other human, his brother Lakshmana) fights to free Rama's kidnapped wife Princess Sita. Following a gruesome series of hand-to-hand combats, the fortitude of Rama's monkey army wins through. The illustration is not a 'single frame', but shows several stages of the battle alongside each other. For example, in this scene of battle between the demons and Rama's monkey army, the three-headed figure of the demon general Trisiras occurs in several places – perhaps most dramatically at the bottom left, where he is shown beheaded by Hanuman. The ultimately victorious Rama is shown at the top left, splendidly coloured in blue, calmly contemplating the carnage."
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons