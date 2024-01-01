https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666238Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMoxan’s Map with a view of the world as known in 1681. The seven days of creation are illustrated in the panels at the top of the map.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7666238View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 957 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2790 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8940 x 7127 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadMoxan’s Map with a view of the world as known in 1681. The seven days of creation are illustrated in the panels at the top of the map.More