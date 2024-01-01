Cover of the April-May 1939 issue of Marvel Science Stories. Art is by Norman Saunders. From the Table of Contents: "This Month's Cover: Norman Saunders, inimitable science-fiction cover artist, gives his conception of a beauty parlor of the future— A Mechanical Fountain of Touth." There's also a column by Eando Binder discussing it, entitled "A Mechanical Fountain of Youth". A short sample: "Let us assume it is some future year, and whatever age you are now, you are in need of rejuvenation by then. You enter the Youth Emporium, pay the fee (in accordance with your pocketbook, perhaps) and the Operator questions you. How long do you want to feel—about twenty-one? How handsome do you want to look—like the current matinee idol? And the best of health, of course?"Colours have been adjusted against the original (this is far more accurate than the original scan), the long crease/tears removed, and general cleanup. The "TOM" of Tomorrow at the top had to be partially reconstructed due to particular damage to that section. Some stamps of a foolish bookseller were removed.
