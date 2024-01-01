rawpixel
This is a folk-art allegorical map based on Matthew 7:13-14 Bible Gateway by the woodcutter Georgin François in 1825.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7666261

