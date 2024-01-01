https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666261Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThis is a folk-art allegorical map based on Matthew 7:13-14 Bible Gateway by the woodcutter Georgin François in 1825.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7666261View LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 796 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2323 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3318 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThis is a folk-art allegorical map based on Matthew 7:13-14 Bible Gateway by the woodcutter Georgin François in 1825.More