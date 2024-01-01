Dame (Alice) Ellen Terry ('Choosing'), by George Frederic Watts (died 1904). The subject is (Alice) Ellen Terry (1847-1928). See source website for additional information.From en:Ellen Terry: In London, during an engagement at the Haymarket Theatre, Terry and her sister Kate had their portraits painted by the eminent artist George Frederick Watts, and he soon proposed marriage. Watts's famous portraits of Terry include "Choosing," in which Terry must select between earthly vanities, symbolised by showy, but scent-less camellias and nobler values symbolised by humble-looking, but fragrant violets. Other famous portraits include "Ophelia" and, together with her sister Kate, "The Sisters." Terry was impressed with the art and elegance of his lifestyle and wished to please her parents by making an advantageous marriage. They married on 20 February 1864, shortly before her 17th birthday, when Watts was 46. During her marriage to Watts, she was uncomfortable in the role of child bride. Terry and Watts were separated after only ten months of marriage, during which she took a break from the stage, returning by 1866.This set of images was gathered by User:Dcoetzee from the National Portrait Gallery, London website using a special tool. All images in this batch have been confirmed as author died before 1939 according to the official death date listed by the NPG.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons