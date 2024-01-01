The Anti-Slavery Society Convention, 1840, by Benjamin Robert Haydon (died 1846), given to the National Portrait Gallery, London in 1880 by the British and Foreign Anti-Slavery Society. Oil on canvas, 1841. 117 in. x 151 in. (2972 mm x 3836 mm). See source website for additional information.Quote from the description at the National Portrait Gallery website:This monumental painting records the 1840 convention of the British and Foreign Anti-Slavery Society which was established to promote worldwide abolition. A frail and elderly [Thomas] Clarkson addresses a meeting of over 500 delegates. [...] Haydon later wrote: 'a liberated slave, now a delegate, is looking up to Clarkson with deep interest ... this is the point of interest in the picture, and illustrative of the object in painting it, the African sitting by the intellectual European, in equality and intelligence'.Identified persons in this portrait (based on National Portrait Gallery description) follow. For an image map showing the location of each person in the painting, see image.Abraham Beaumont (1782-1848)Amelia Opie (1769-1853), Novelist and poet; second wife of John OpieAnne Knight (1792-1868)Anne Isabella Byron, Baroness Byron (1792-1860), Wife of Lord ByronB. Godwin, Baptist preacherCharles Edwards Lester, American abolitionistCharles Stovel, Baptist minister and abolitionistCharles Stuart, abolitionist from JamaicaConstantine Richard Moorsom (1792-1861), Vice-AdmiralCyrus Pitt Grosvenor (1792 – 1879) , American abolitionistDaniel O'Connell (1775-1847), Irish politicianDavid TurnbullDr MurchEdward AdeyEdward BaldwinEdward Barrett, Emancipated slave and abolitionistEdward SmithEdward SteaneElizabeth PeaseEton Galusha, American Baptist ministerFrancis Augustus Cox (1783-1853), Baptist preacherFrançois-André Isambert, French, lawyer and abolitionistG.K. PrinceGeorge BennettGeorge Bradburn, American abolitionistGeorge Head HeadGeorge Stacey (1787-1857)George Thompson (1804-1878)George William Alexander (1802-1890), Treasurer of the British and Foreign Anti-Slavery SocietyHenry B. StantonHenry Beckford, Emancipated slave and abolitionistHenry Sterry (1803-1869)Henry TaylorHenry TuckettIsaac Bass (1782-1855)Isaac Crewdson (1780-1844), WriterIsaac Hodgson (1783-1847)J. Harfield TredgoldJ.H. JohnsonJacob Post (1774-1855), QuakerJames Carlile (1784-1854), DivineJames Dean, American abolitionistJames Gillespie Birney (1792-1857), American abolitionistJames Mott, American abolitionistJames WhitehorneJohn Angell James (1785-1859), Independent ministerJohn Beaumont (1788-1862)John Birt, American abolitionistJohn Bowring (1792-1872), Linguist and traveller; Politician and diplomatistJohn Burnet (1789-1862), Pastor of Mansion House Chapel, CamberwellJohn CropperJohn Ellis (1789-1862), Railway promoterJohn Howard Hinton (1791-1873), Baptist ministerJohn Keep, American abolitionistJohn MorrisonJohn ScobleJohn Steer (1780-1856)John SturgeJohn T. Norton, American abolitionistJohn WoodmarkJonathan BackhouseJonathan Miller, American abolitionistJoseph Cooper (1800-1881)Joseph Eaton (1793-1858)Joseph KetleyJoseph Marriage (1807-1884)Joseph Pease (1772-1846), ReformerJoseph Reynolds (1769-1859)Joseph Sams (1784-1860), OrientalistJoseph SoulJoseph Sturge (1793-1859), Quaker and philanthropistJosiah Conder (1789-1855), BooksellerJosiah Forster (1782-1870)Louis Celeste LecesneLucretia Mott (1793-1880), American abolitionistM. L'Instant, Haitian abolitionistMary Clarkson, Daughter-in-law of Thomas ClarksonMrs John Beaumont (1790-1853)Mrs Rawson, Sheffield campaignerMrs Tredgold, British South AfricanNathaniel Colver, American abolitionistPeter Clare (1781-1851), secretary of the Literary and Philosophical Society of ManchesterProfessor Adam, American slavery abolitionistRichard Allen (1787-1873) from DublinRichard Barrett (1784-1855)Richard D. WebbRichard Peek ex Sheriff from DevonRichard RathboneRichard Robert Madden (1798-1886), WriterRichard Sterry (1785-1865)Richard Tapper Cadbury (1768-1860), Birmingham manufacturerRobert Forster (1792-1871)Robert Kaye Greville (1794-1866), BotanistSamuel Bowly (1802-1884), Quaker and anti-slavery agitatorSamuel Fox (1781-1868)Samuel Gurney (1786-1856), 'The Banker's Banker'; philanthropistSamuel Jackman Prescod, abolitionist from BarbadosSamuel Lucas (1811 – 1865), later editor of the Morning StarSamuel Wheeler (1776-1858)Saxe Bannister (1790-1877), PamphleteerSir Edward Baines (1800-1890), JournalistSir John Eardley Eardley-Wilmot, 1st Bt (1783-1847)Sir John Jeremie (1795-1841), Colonial judgeSir Thomas Fowell Buxton, 1st Bt (1786-1845), PhilanthropistStafford Allen (1806-1889)Stephen Lushington (1782-1873), JudgeT.M. McDonnellThomas Binney (Benny) (1798-1874), Nonconformist divineThomas BulleyThomas Clarkson (1760-1846)Thomas Clarkson, Grandson of Thomas ClarksonThomas MorganThomas PinchesThomas PriceThomas ScalesThomas SwanW.T. BlairWendell Phillips (1811-1884), American abolitionistWilliam Allen (1770-1843), Chemist and philanthropistWilliam Beaumont (1790-1869)William BevanWilliam BoultbeeWilliam Brock (1807-1875), Dissenting divineWilliam Dawes, American abolitionistWilliam DillworthWilliam Fairbank (1771-1846)William Forster (1784-1854), Quaker philanthropist and ministerWilliam JamesWilliam KayWilliam Knibb (1803-1845), MissionaryWilliam Leatham (1783-1842)William MorganWilliam Smeal (1792-1877)William Tatum (1783-1862)William TaylorWilliam Wilson
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons