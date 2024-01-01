rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666301
A satirical political cartoon reflecting America's imperial ambitions following quick and total victory in the Spanish…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A satirical political cartoon reflecting America's imperial ambitions following quick and total victory in the Spanish American War of 1898.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7666301

View License

A satirical political cartoon reflecting America's imperial ambitions following quick and total victory in the Spanish American War of 1898.

More