Donggwoldo (literally "Painting of Eastern Palace") is a representative Korean painting depicting the two royal palaces, Changdeokgung and Changgyeonggung located in the east of the main palace, Gyeongbokgung. The painting of the Joseon Dynasty is drawn from a bird´s-eye-view and on silk. Two transcriptions have been handed down; one with a width of 583 cm and a height of 274 cm is stored in Korea University Museum, while the other with a width of 576 cm and a height of 273 is in Dong-A University Museum. This file is Dong-A University's version. This painting is on the movable wall which could also be folded. It's made of paper, silk and wood. Donggwoldo is designated as the 249th National Treasure of South Korea.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons