L'Assemblée Nationale ; —or —Grand Co-operative Meeting at St. Ann's Hill.— Respectfully Dedicated to the admirers of "A Broad-Bottom'd Administration"Js. Gillray, invt. & fect.SUMMARY: Print shows a reception given by Charles James Fox and wife for various groups and friends of the Prince of Wales, all opposed to the government.MEDIUM: 1 print : etching, hand-colored. Plate size is 337 mm × 463 mm.CREATED/PUBLISHED: [London] : Published by H. Humphrey, 1804 June 18.According to Wright & Evans, Historical and Descriptive Account of the Caricatures of James Gillray (1851, OCLC 59510372), p. ix, "This we have no hesitation in asserting to be the most talented caricature that has ever appeared. The king is supposed to have been executed, the republic proclaimed, and Fox, as first consul, is holding his levée at his house at St. Anne's Hill. All the leading Whigs are present, of whom the likenesses are most admirable, and in the right corner is seen a portion of the figure of the Prince of Wales. This caricature gave so much offence to the prince that he offered a large sum of money for its suppression, which being accepted, he ordered the plate to be destroyed. It was the misfortune of the prince and those by whom he was surrounded to place reliance on each other; the plate was not destroyed, it was secreted, and still exists. It will be found in the collection published by Mr. Bohn."
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons