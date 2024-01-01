https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666316Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIllustration from the 1881 première of Jacques Offenbach's Les contes d'Hoffmann, showing the Olympia act (the acts are often rearranged, so it's easier and more accurate to use this convention.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7666316View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 878 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2560 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4552 x 3329 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadIllustration from the 1881 première of Jacques Offenbach's Les contes d'Hoffmann, showing the Olympia act (the acts are often rearranged, so it's easier and more accurate to use this convention.More