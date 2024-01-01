rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666323
Italy. Giovanni Capranesi (1852-1921). Sottoscrivere al prestito (Subscribe to the loan). 135 x 100 cm 1917.. (Slg.Nr. 755) The allegory of Italy, a woman dressed in armor, the city battlements and the flag of Italy fights with her sword the German barbarians from the north from which comes murdering and burning over the mountains. This image is linked to the self-image of Italy as the heir of the Roman Empire, in which each non-Romans was considered Barbarian

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

