Lodovico Ughi’s 1729 map of Venice is regarded as a landmark in the cartographic history of the city. For centuries, Venetian mapmakers had been copying older maps without significantly altering the appearance of the city. Ughi’s map was the first to be based on accurate field surveys and real measurements. Little is known about Ughi, the cartographer. The publisher of the map, Giuseppe Baroni, was one of six Venetian printmakers and merchants who formed, in 1718, a guild of engravers that attempted to regulate the quality of copper engravings and control their production. Even though Venice was in decline by the early 18th century, the map was intended as an advertisement of its maritime wealth and power. The compass rose at the upper left shows the different wind directions and their names. The illustration in the upper right depicts an allegorical Venice sailing the sea, pulled by dolphins and other sea animals, along with the lion of Saint Mark, the patron saint of the city. The shield at the left recalls the war waged in the late 17th century by Doge Francesco Morosini against the Turks for control of Crete. The dedication at the lower right is to Aleve Mocenigo, the doge, or ruler, of the city at the time the map was made.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons