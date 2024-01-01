Russia. Alexander Apsit (1880-1943): Обманутым Братьям (The resolute brothers). 103 x 68 cm 1918.. (Slg.Nr. 475) Alexander Apsit has created propaganda posters for tsarist Russia, when he joined the revolution in 1917. For a text of Russian poet Demyan Bednij, who wrote about the continuation of the revolution in Russia, painted Apsit his version of the battle of Hercules against the Hydra. The gigantic proletarian Clubbing off their heads, showing the Czar Nicholas II with slate crown and his closest partisans.
