rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666330
Russia. Alexander Apsit (1880-1943): Обманутым Братьям (The resolute brothers). 103 x 68 cm 1918.. (Slg.Nr. 475) Alexander…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Russia. Alexander Apsit (1880-1943): Обманутым Братьям (The resolute brothers). 103 x 68 cm 1918.. (Slg.Nr. 475) Alexander Apsit has created propaganda posters for tsarist Russia, when he joined the revolution in 1917. For a text of Russian poet Demyan Bednij, who wrote about the continuation of the revolution in Russia, painted Apsit his version of the battle of Hercules against the Hydra. The gigantic proletarian Clubbing off their heads, showing the Czar Nicholas II with slate crown and his closest partisans.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7666330

View License

Russia. Alexander Apsit (1880-1943): Обманутым Братьям (The resolute brothers). 103 x 68 cm 1918.. (Slg.Nr. 475) Alexander Apsit has created propaganda posters for tsarist Russia, when he joined the revolution in 1917. For a text of Russian poet Demyan Bednij, who wrote about the continuation of the revolution in Russia, painted Apsit his version of the battle of Hercules against the Hydra. The gigantic proletarian Clubbing off their heads, showing the Czar Nicholas II with slate crown and his closest partisans.

More