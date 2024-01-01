rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666352
Italy: Borelli. Parlano di pace e nasconde il pugnale! (They talk about peace and conceal the dagger!). 100 x 70 cm 1918..…
Italy: Borelli. Parlano di pace e nasconde il pugnale! (They talk about peace and conceal the dagger!). 100 x 70 cm 1918.. (Slg.Nr. 2437) The peace initiatives of Emperor Charles should be explained to the Italian people as a list of the enemies. The Austrian soldier holding with a sneaky grin a letter addressed to Italy "offer of peace" in his left hand, in his right hand a long dagger behind his back. The Austrian soldier, on the previous image is an invincible hero, shown here as a devious assassin.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More