Italy: Borelli. Parlano di pace e nasconde il pugnale! (They talk about peace and conceal the dagger!). 100 x 70 cm 1918.. (Slg.Nr. 2437) The peace initiatives of Emperor Charles should be explained to the Italian people as a list of the enemies. The Austrian soldier holding with a sneaky grin a letter addressed to Italy "offer of peace" in his left hand, in his right hand a long dagger behind his back. The Austrian soldier, on the previous image is an invincible hero, shown here as a devious assassin.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons