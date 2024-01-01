Austria. Anonymous. Draws the 7. Austria. War Loan. 1917. 74 x 95 cm. (Slg.Nr. 78) By the year 1917, the Austro-Hungarian army had blocked 11 Italian offensives on the Isonzo. The soldier is confident of victory and left on the karst mountains before Trieste, it represents the guarantee that the most important seaport of the monarchy will not fall into the hands of the enemy. Airplanes were the most modern weapons - in conjunction with the insurmountable infantrymen an image of complete safety.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons