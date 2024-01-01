Russia. Anonymous. Мои русские друзья. (My Russian friends). 1917. 68 x 86 cm. (Slg.Nr. 1693) The Briton promises his Russian Friends against this "red beast" to help and to assist them with weapons. You can see the image of a Cossack "whites", a Czech legionnaire at the machine gun, and two British soldiers who bring along from their ships armaments. Despite the western support the fractious, vain and selfish Russian opposition was defeated in the civil war of the Red Army of Trotsky and Lenin.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons