Österreich-Ungarn. Kurt Libesny (1892-1933). "Draw the Oesterr. 8. War bonds". 1918. 95 x 64 cm.(Slg.Nr. 25) On Austrian posters of the 1917 and 1918 everywhere perceptible desire for peace of the population has been increasingly discussed. The Art Nouveau painter Libesny represented peace as an idealized woman with an olive branch and dove of peace, the knight is sitting on the horse. The presence of the knight still refers to the need to fight in order to achieve peace.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons