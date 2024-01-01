Russia. Anonymous artist. Европейская Война. Осада Перемышля. (The European war. The Siege of Przemyśl). 1915. 57 x 80 cm. (Slg.Nr. 803) On this poster by Lubok tradition, the siege of the largest Austro-Hungarian fortress Przemyśl is shown. The garrison of 110,000 men had to surrender in March 1915, after 133 days of siege. The Russian army was just ahead of Krakow. In June 1915, Przemyśl was conquered back in the wake of a large German-Austrian offensive.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons