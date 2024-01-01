rawpixel
A late Roman-Republican banquet scene in a fresco from Herculaneum, Italy. 59 x 53 cm. The woman wears a transparent silk gown while the man to the left raises a rhyton drinking vessel.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
