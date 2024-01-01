rawpixel
The deesis, from the church of Taxiarches at Geraki of Pediada, Crete. Dating from the early 15th century, it is one of the oldest icons of the Collection of Agia Aikaterini, Heraklion.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

