Linos (named, on the right) holds a papyrus roll while his pupil, Mousaios (named, on the left), holds writing tablets.…
Linos (named, on the right) holds a papyrus roll while his pupil, Mousaios (named, on the left), holds writing tablets. Tondo from an Attic red figure cup.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7666491

