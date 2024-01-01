rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666493
Exhibit in the Blanton Museum of Art - Austin, Texas, USA. This work is old enough so that it is in the public domain.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Exhibit in the Blanton Museum of Art - Austin, Texas, USA. This work is old enough so that it is in the public domain.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7666493

View License

Exhibit in the Blanton Museum of Art - Austin, Texas, USA. This work is old enough so that it is in the public domain.

More