https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666501Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEdited version of Plate 66 of Birds of America by John James Audubon depicting Ivory-billed Woodpecker. Hand-colored engraving. Male on the left, female on the right.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7666501View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 806 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1376 x 2048 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadEdited version of Plate 66 of Birds of America by John James Audubon depicting Ivory-billed Woodpecker. Hand-colored engraving. Male on the left, female on the right.More