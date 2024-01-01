A 1789 French hand tinted etching that depicts the storming of the Bastille during the French RevolutionEnglish translation:First captionStorming of the Bastille::The citizens of Paris led by the Gardes Françaises on the 14th of July 1789. Building of this fortification started in 1369 during the reign of Charles V. Hugues Aubriot, a native of Dijon and Provost of Paris, laid the first stone. Construction was completed in 1382. Aubriot was born in Dijon. He became one of the first prisoners of the Bastille, imprisoned under the pretext of heresy. He was liberated by the Parisians during the troubles that stirred the capital, and escaped to his motherland.Second captionThis is how we punish traitors.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons