"Caricature shows Idi Amin, President of Uganda from 1971 to 1979 as a bloated, powerful figure in military dress covered with medals and insignia, holding a sceptor, and crowned by a small head with heavy features. While President of Uganda from 1971 to 1979, Idi Amin committed appalling acts of violence against the people of his country. A career army officer, Amin overthrew the elected government of Milton Obote in 1971. During Amin's first year in office, he ordered massacres of troops whom he suspected of disloyalty. In 1972, he expelled Uganda's Indian and Pakistani populations, people who owned most of Uganda's businesses. This hastened the country's economic decline. Following a coup attempt in 1972, Amin sent squads of soldiers to seize and kill Ugandans who criticized him or whom he considered dangerous. Tanzanians and exiled Ugandans infiltrated Uganda and overthrew Amin's government in 1979. He fled to Libya, then Saudi Arabia, then Bahrain. An estimated 300,000, possibly 500,000 civilians may have been killed under Amin's regime." Ink and pencil drawing on board.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons