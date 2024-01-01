https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666556Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHand-coloured etching showing a male figure modeling the costume designed by David for legislators. "Le représentant du peuple François en fonction / David inv. ; Denon scul."Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7666556View LicenseJPEGLarge JPEG 2462 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2542 x 3614 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadHand-coloured etching showing a male figure modeling the costume designed by David for legislators. "Le représentant du peuple François en fonction / David inv. ; Denon scul."More