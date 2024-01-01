"Gift for the Grangers", 1873 print promoting U.S. farmers' organization. The upper left inset shows "Farmer's fireside" (scene of a farming family leading a rather middle-class lifestyle), upper right inset shows "Grange in session", Lower left inset shows "Harvest dance", lower center inset shows signposts of "Ignorance" and "Sloth" pointing towards broken-down cabin, and lower right inset shows Biblical scene of "Ruth and Boaz" (gleaners in the fields). The central scene shows a farmer with one foot on his shovel above the quote "I Pay for All." This last is taken from the old British inn-sign of the "Five Alls" or "Four Alls", which occurred in a number of variations, but usually included a monarch saying "I rule (for) all" or "I govern all", a bishop or minister saying "I pray for all", a soldier saying "I fight for all", and a farmer saying "I pay for all". (Modern versions often show John Bull as the one who pays for all, as in File:Chepstow - The Five Alls inn sign - geograph.org.uk - 484144.jpg, but see File:March of Roguery CGrant 1830 caricature Five Alls.jpg for a nineteenth-century version with a farmer in lowest position.)TITLEGift for the grangers / J. Hale Powers & Co. Fraternity & Fine Art Publishers, Cin'ti. ; Strobridge & Co. Lith. Cincinnati, O.CALL NUMBERPGA - Strobridge--Gift for the grangers (C size) [P&P]REPRODUCTION NUMBERLC-DIG-ppmsca-02956 (digital file from original)LC-USZC4-4642 (color film copy transparency)LC-USZC6-12 (color film copy transparency)LC-USZC4-476 (color film copy transparency)LC-USZ62-1048 (b&w film copy neg.)SUMMARYPromotional print for Grange members showing scenes of farming and farm life.MEDIUM1 print : chromolithograph.CREATED/PUBLISHEDCincinnati, O. : J. Hale Powers & Co., c1873.CREATORStrobridge & Co. Lith.NOTESPublished in: Eyes of the nation : a visual history of the United States / Vincent Virga and curators of the Library of Congress ; historical commentary by Alan Brinkley. New York : Knopf, 1997.SUBJECTSNational Grange--1870-1880.Farmers' groups--1870-1880.Farming--1870-1880.Country life--1870-1880.FORMATChromolithographs Color 1870-1880.REPOSITORYLibrary of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C. 20540 USADIGITAL ID(digital file from original) ppmsca 02956 http://hdl.loc.gov/loc.pnp/ppmsca.02956(color film copy transparency LC-USZC4-4642) cph 3g04642 http://hdl.loc.gov/loc.pnp/cph.3g04642(color film copy transparency LC-USZC6-12) cph 3b53241 http://hdl.loc.gov/loc.pnp/cph.3b53241(color film copy transparency LC-USZC4-476) cph 3b51986 http://hdl.loc.gov/loc.pnp/cph.3b51986(b&w film copy neg.) cph 3a04915 http://hdl.loc.gov/loc.pnp/cph.3a04915VIDEO FRAME IDLCPP003B-53241 (from color film copy transparency LC-USZC6-12)LCPP003B-51986 (from color film copy transparency LC-USZC4-476)LCPP003A-04915 (from b&w film copy neg.)CONTROL #96512563
