rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666577
Christ, the Madonna and angels. The Wilton Diptych (c. 1395–1399) is a portable altarpiece taking the form of a diptych…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Christ, the Madonna and angels. The Wilton Diptych (c. 1395–1399) is a portable altarpiece taking the form of a diptych, painted for King Richard II. This is the right-hand panel.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7666577

View License

Christ, the Madonna and angels. The Wilton Diptych (c. 1395–1399) is a portable altarpiece taking the form of a diptych, painted for King Richard II. This is the right-hand panel.

More